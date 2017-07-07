Liberia: Sports - Samira FC, Keitrace Advance to Semi Finals

Keitrace FC who have won two, drew two and lost three matches in phase two of the championship

It was a historic moment for third division side Samira FC yesterday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium after they qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup on two away goals advantage against title holders Monrovia Club Breweries.

Following their 2-2 draw in the first leg, Samira FC and MC Breweries settled to a goalless draw that sent the lone third division representatives to the last of the competition.

Samira took advantage of their away game after they came from a goal down in the first half to overturn the score to 2-1, but were forced to a 2-2 draw after Benjamin Sackoh got the late equalizer to keep the title holders' hopes alive. Samira, the Scoring Scorpions, eliminated three first division teams including the FA Cup last edition finalists, Mighty Barrolle, Jubilee FC and title holders Monrovia Club Breweries.

Having qualified to the last four, the Scoring Scorpions have been paired against championship relegation side ELWA United that got a "by" to the semi-finals of the competition.

In the first quarter-final encounter, suspended Coach Gabriel Johns' side Keitrace FC also advanced to the last four of the FA Cup after overturning their 1-0 defeat in the first leg against Nimba United.

The Mountaineers of Nimba United are now left to fight for the top spot in the championship after drawing four consecutive matches in phase two that took out the championship contenders, with just three games to end the league season.

Two goals from striker Amadiah Kawah and Darlington Lee helped the team recover from their narrow defeat in the first leg. The goal from striker Kawah was his fifth in the knockout and recorded his 14th goal of the season.

Keitrace will go against the Shipping Boys of LISCR FC that qualified for the last four on Wednesday after edging out rivals FC Fassel on a 3-2 aggregate. The result now leaves Keitrace with the FA Cup as their only hope of the season.

But will they be able to edge out undefeated LISCR FC who from the initial stage set the FA Cup as their major target of the season?