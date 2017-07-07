Liberia Gear Up for Chan Tournament

The national football team Lone Star have begun preparation ahead of their first match against Mauritania in the 2018 African Nations Championship qualification on Friday, July 14, in Monrovia.

The tournament will involve only non-professional players; that is, players who play in the domestic league.

According to the Liberia Football Association, 26 players have been selected from the various clubs in the domestic league and will today begin training sessions at the LFA Technical Center in Careysburg.

A total of 48 CAF member national teams are split into zones according to their regional affiliations.

Liberia is in Zone A (West) along with Mauritania, Sierra Leon, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea, Gambia, and Mali.

Four winners from the first round matches will move to the third round, where the last two winners of the zone will qualify for the last 16 of the tournament.

A total of 16 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament including Kenya, who qualified automatically as host nation.

The 26 players selected by the LFA are:

Goalkeepers:

Tommy Song'o (LISCR FC)

Arlington Sengbeh (BYC)

Abdulai Koulibaly (MC Breweries)

Defenders:

Darius Kai (LISCR FC)

Nuwo Johnson (FC FASSELL),

Malaika Cooker (Watanga),

Daniel Woto(LISCR FC)

Aloysius Simujla(FC Fassel)

Carlos Williams (Watanga)

Kemoh Kamara(BYC)

Alvin Maccornel(FC FASSELL)

Prince Balde (MONROVIA CLUB BREWERIES FC)

Richard Lloyd (LISCR FC)

Midfielders:

Saah Nyumah(LISCR FC)

Wilton Ninneh (NIMBA UNITED)

John Jaysay(FC FASSELL)

David Tweh (BYC)

James Wlatee (FC FASSELL)

Kelvin Potis (WATANGA)

Curtis Koon (MONROVIA CLUB BREWERIES FC)

Prince Saydee (BYC)

Terrance Tisdell (FC FASSELL)

Strikers:

Christopher Jackson (LISCR FC)

Van Dave Harmon (BYC)

Mustapha Lomell (NIMBA UNITED)

Mark Paye(BYC)