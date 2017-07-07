3 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa Might Be Ready for a Woman President, but Is the ANC?

Six male "experts" will help argue the women's perspective on issues such as economics, land distribution, policing, security and international relations. Apparently the ANC Women's League couldn't find enough female experts to fill its pumped-up 64-strong quota of delegates. So is the party really ready for a woman president? By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

When ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini confirmed the rumour that Sunday Times journalist Qaanitah Hunter heard about the six men spotted in the women's league delegation for the ANC's national policy conference currently under way at the Nasrec Expo Centre south of Johannesburg, Hunter couldn't believe her luck. "I didn't have a story until that point, only a rumour, and this gave me my story," she said. Dlamini could, for instance, just have denied it and nobody might have been any the wiser.

If the original rumour was hard to believe, the actual cold hard truth was even harder. It would have been much better if it were fake news, in fact.

Dlamini told Hunter in the presence of a number of witnesses: "Sometimes we lose debates because we become emotional, so now we want experts to argue."

If anybody had bargained on Dlamini to dismantle...

