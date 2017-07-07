Ghana: National Communications Authority Board Inaugurated in Accra

press release

An eight-member newly-constituted Board of the National Communications Authority (NCA) was, yesterday, inaugurated in Accra.

The Board, constituted by the President of the Republic of Ghana in accordance with article 70 the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and as provided for under section 6 (3) of the National Communications Authority Act, 2008 (Act 769), has Mr Kwaku Sakyi-Addo as its Chairman.

Other members of the Board are Mr Joseph Anokye, Acting Director-General, NCA; Mr Kwamena Adu-Boahen; Mr Benard Aidoo Forson; Mr Philip Asare Kwame Ayesu; Mrs Suisan-Barbara Adjorkor Boye Kumafle; Paul Adom-Otchere and David Gyewu.

The NCA is the National Regulatory Authority for electronic communications and the management of spectrum and other telecommunication-related matters.

In her remarks, Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications, entreated members of the Board to work with all stakeholders to ensure the harmonious implementation of the National Communications Policy for the continuous development of Information and Telecommunication Technology (ICT) infrastructure and services for the public interest and in the spirit of public-private participation.

Hon. Owusu-Ekuful urged the Board to guide the management of NCA to deliver on strategic initiatives in order to be able to meet the challenges of the communications sector and create a robust and secure information and knowledge society in Ghana.

She urged the Board to strive to make NCA more responsive to the complaints of the public and to show openness and transparency in its operations, adding that the Board had the responsibility of ensuring the quality of communications services.

He stressed the need for NCA to insist on infrastructure sharing to avoid unnecessary duplication in capital infrastructure costs and stem the rising cost of services.

Hon. Owusu-Ekuful urged the Board to promote collaboration between NCA and other sector agencies in the regions, namely GIFEX and NITA to support government's ICT development programmes.

She urged the Board to ensure the efficient management of the nation's radio frequency spectrum resources to complement the broadband drive and called on NCA to collaborate with broadcasting stakeholders to ensure the smooth process of migration from analogue to digital television transmission.

She disclosed that a Central Digital Transmission Network Company would soon become operational-- in accordance with the national roadmap--as the National Multiple Operator to manage the transmission aspect of the broadcasting value chain and ensure Service Level Agreement with all stakeholders to facilitate quality service to broadcasters and the viewing public.

Hon. Owusu-Ekuful said in order to build confidence and protect the use of electronic communications for national development, NCA would play an important role in the implementation of the National Security Policy and Strategy, for which NCA would continue its support for the implementation of the Child-on-line Protection (COP) framework, Ghana Internet Registry and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT).

She said Ghana would continue to respect its international ICT commitments which required building the capacity of NCA and sector stakeholders.

She hinted about calls for a review of certain aspects of Ghana's national telecommunications policy-- in view of the implementation of the outcome of the World Conference on International Telecommunication Regulations (WCIT-2017) vis a vis Ghana's World Trade OrgoWTO commitments-- and urged the Board to conduct a thorough examination on the subject and the implications for national development.

Hon. Owusu-Ekuful reminded the Board of sections 10 (1) and 11 (1) and (2) of Act 769 which enjoined a member of the Board to disclose interest as well as register with the Minister a written declaration of such interest before assuming office.

In a statement, the Board Chairman pledged to abide by the oath sworn-in and gave the assurance that the Board would be guided the requirements outlined by the Minister.

Mr Sakyi-Addo said the Board would strive to drive the telecommunications industry towards the pat of growth to become the best in the world.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)