Ghana: Senior Citizens Celebrated At Ningo-Prampram

More than two hundred (200) senior citizens in the Ningo-Prampram District were recognized at this year's Republic Day Anniversary on July 1, 2017.

The occasion also brought together assembly members and chiefs.

In an address, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Jonathan Teye Doku, disclosed that a branch of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) office would be opened in the District to facilitate easy access of pensioners to their funds instead of traveling to Accra for their moneys.

The Member of Parliament, Hon. Sam George, stressed the need for peace and unity within the communities in the District in order to promote development.

On their part, the senior citizens raised issues with the bad nature of some of the roads within the District, inadequate street lights, as well security issues, among others.

Republic Day is celebrated nationwide to commemorate the Day when the administration of the country was fully handed over to its citizens making the country a Republic on July 1, 1960. This year's anniversary was the 57th.

Source: ISD (Vida Dzakah)