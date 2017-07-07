Zimbabwe: All Set for Copa Finals

All is set for Harare Copa Coca-Cola Under-15 boys and girls football tournament provincial finals tomorrow at Vainona High School.

The finals were initially scheduled for today, but Harare province head-in-charge of soccer, Ropafadzo Matemavi, said they have moved the provincial competition to tomorrow as per the sponsors' request.

However, most of the provinces are having their finals today.

"We received a request from the sponsors to move our date from Friday to Saturday and we have done so. And, mainly, they want ZTV to cover the event and we thought it will be a motivational factor to our players.

"So that is the only major change.

"I have been communicating with the head of the host school, everything is in place. Now that it's on Saturday we expect more spectators and we have communicated with them all on the change of dates," Matemavi said.

The tournament will see nine schools in each section -- boys and girls -- battling it out for the ticket to represent the province at the national finals in Bindura on July 21 and 22.

They were divided into three pools of three teams at a draw held last month during the province's technical meeting and matches will be played in a round-robin format.

The winning team for each group and the best runners-up from the pools, to make them four, will progress to the semi-finals.

Matemavi said after staging highly-competitive district competitions last month, the provincials are going to be a tightly contested show.

"Most of the best teams in Harare qualified, so it's very unpredictable, any team can win because most of the best schools qualified.

"But what I can say is the team that is going to win have a great chance of winning the national finals. For Harare we did not leave soccer to second term . . . our teams have been active all year," said Matemavi.

Boys

Pool A: Dzivarasekwa 1 High, Churchill, Oriel Boys

Pool B: Mufakose 3, Glen Norah 2, Marlborough

Pool C: Vainona, Prince Edward, Seke 1

Girls

Pool A: Glen Norah 2, Mabelreign Girls High, Seke 1

Pool B: Roosevelt, Dzivarasekwa 1, Oriel Girls

Pool C: Vainona, Glenview 1, St Peters