7 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Court Grants D45, 000 Bail to Alleged Assailant

By Fatou Gassama

Magistrate A.R. Bah of Brikama Magistrates' Court has granted D45, 000 bail to one Saikou Touray who is facing a charge of assault causing bodily harm.

The magistrate also ruled that Mr. Touray's bail condition should include his provision of one surety who must swear to an affidavit of mean and surrender his or her national identity card with the court's registrar.

Mr. Touray is accused of willfully and unlawfully assaulting one Lamin Demba by stabbing him three times with a bottle and caused him actual bodily harm at Siffoe village on 30th June. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor, WPC 6496 Touray applied for the case to be adjourned to enable them secure the victim's medical paper, saying he is still at the hospital.

Magistrate Bah granted his application and adjourned the case to 12th July.

