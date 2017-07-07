Gambia: What Matters Is Where the Suspected Cannabis Was Found Witness Tells Drug Suspect

The first prosecution witness in a suspected drug case involving Matarr Joof, Wednesday said at the Brikama Magistrates' Court that it does not matter which side of the car Mr. Joof was sitting when the suspected drug was found on him, but what matters is where it was found.

During cross-examination by Mr. Joof, Batch Kinteh denied having any discussion with him on the bail issue, saying the day Mr. Joof was arrested was the first time he saw him.

Mr. Kinteh said a black bag that was suspected to be containing cannabis was found in Mr. Joof's possession during a search on the car.

But Mr. Joof maintained that Mr. Kinteh did promise to offer him bail but there was no independent witness present there.

Under trial before Magistrate Adama Sillah, Mr. Joof is accused of being found in possession of 880g of suspected cannabis on 22 April, 2017, at Mandinaba Police Check Point.

Mr. Kinteh, however, told Joof that he was sitting on the left side of the car when the suspected drug was found with him, but Mr. Joof maintain that he was sitting behind the driver.

Inspector O.S. Jallow, the prosecuting officer then applied for the case to be adjourned to enable the prosecution to bring its second witness.

Magistrate Sillah granted his application and adjourned the case to 18 July.