Gambia: Court to Open Voir Dire to Determine Witness's Competence to Speak the Truth

Magistrate Adama Sillah of the Brikama Magistrates' Court, yesterday ruled that a voir dire -a trial with trial- would be entered for Bakary Ceesay; a witness in a drug trial to determine his competence to speak the truth.

He said the voir dire should be open after 17th July in the trial involving one Lamin Jobe who is defending two count charges of prohibited drug possession and trafficking.

The magistrate's ruling arose following drug prosecutor, Inspector O.S. Jallow's application to tender Mr. Jobe's cautionary and voluntary statements as exhibits.

Mr. Jobe's defence attorney, P.H. Jammeh said the statement did not represent his client's words and objected to their admissibility. Jobe is accused of being found in possession of 180kg of cannabis and 14g and 500mg of cannabis resin on 16th July, 2016 at Brikama Kabafita.

The witness, Bakary Ceesay; a narcotics officer at Dasalami Police Station said he was assigned by his Station Officer to obtain the caution and voluntary statements from Mr. Jobe. He said he took the statement from Mr. Jobe in the presence of an independent witness call, Musa Manneh.

According to him, he read everything to Mr. Jobe and he and the independent witness both thumb printed it, then Mr. Ceesay signed as the record officer.

The matter is now adjourned to 17 July for the Voir dire to open.