7 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Prosecutor Tenders Suspected Cocaine to Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Awa Gassama

Drug prosecuting officer L.K. Bojang yesterday tendered suspected cocaine allegedly found with Mansour Jallow through a second prosecution witness, Ebrima Gassama.

Mr. Jallow; who is accused of being found in possession of 400mg of cocaine on 30th October at Senegambia last year, had objected to the tendering of the suspected cocaine, saying witnesses have said in court that there were seven substance of the suspected drug while six was brought in court. He also argued that the witnesses said the suspected cocaine was found in a tissue paper and when brought in court, it was neither in nylon bag nor in a tissue paper.

Mr. Jallow also maintained that the substance that was tendered in court was different from the one he was shown in Banjul.

Prosecutor Bojang said the suspected cocaine was removed from the nylon bag during weighing because there was no way it can be weighed when it is in the nylon bag. He also said the suspected drug was in power form and had to be wet and mould before it could be weighed. "If that is not done, it can all fade away."

He added that to avoid the substance from being spoiled, it was put on a paper, labeled and kept before it could be tendered to the court.

Gambia

US Grants Gambian Students Visas for Robotics Contest

There is a happy ending for a team of Gambian students who planned to compete in a major global robotics contest in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.