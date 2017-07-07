Gambia: Prosecutor Tenders Suspected Cocaine to Court

Drug prosecuting officer L.K. Bojang yesterday tendered suspected cocaine allegedly found with Mansour Jallow through a second prosecution witness, Ebrima Gassama.

Mr. Jallow; who is accused of being found in possession of 400mg of cocaine on 30th October at Senegambia last year, had objected to the tendering of the suspected cocaine, saying witnesses have said in court that there were seven substance of the suspected drug while six was brought in court. He also argued that the witnesses said the suspected cocaine was found in a tissue paper and when brought in court, it was neither in nylon bag nor in a tissue paper.

Mr. Jallow also maintained that the substance that was tendered in court was different from the one he was shown in Banjul.

Prosecutor Bojang said the suspected cocaine was removed from the nylon bag during weighing because there was no way it can be weighed when it is in the nylon bag. He also said the suspected drug was in power form and had to be wet and mould before it could be weighed. "If that is not done, it can all fade away."

He added that to avoid the substance from being spoiled, it was put on a paper, labeled and kept before it could be tendered to the court.