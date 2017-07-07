7 July 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: NGO Conducts Land Rights Training in Lofa

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Development Education Network Liberia DEN-L with support from the European Commission through the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development CAFOD is conducting a three day capacity building for Civil Society Organizations and community members in Voinjama.

The three day capacity building training which is part of a three year Land Rights for Liberia Project titled "Promoting and Protecting community Land Rights for National Development" is valued over $1million United States dollars.

Speaking to journalists at the training center in Voinjama, a trainer from DEN-L Johnson Kessellie said the 50 participants are being trained on how to advocate for Land rights especially for women and children.

According to him, the Land Rights for Liberia Project is being implemented in four counties (Bong, Lofa, Nimba and Margibi). This project is being implemented using multi-faceted approach of awareness-raising, advocacy and capacity strengthening across three levels: communities, civil society and duty bearers.

He said the project is raising the awareness of community people about their rights to land based on the existing legal frameworks in Liberia like the Inheritance Law and also the draft Land Rights Act and what its passage will mean for their secure tenure.

According to him it seeks to strengthen the capacity of civil society organizations (CSOs) and community based organizations (CBOs) to identify, support and advocate for those whose land rights are being violated.

Also speaking the head for the alliance group comprising of eight CSOs and Executive Director for the Union of Mutual Health and Community Recovery Jellies S. Koroma indicated that skills being acquired at the training will help in addressing major land issues in the communities.

The project will work closely with key duty bearers including the Ministry of Land, Mines and Energy, Centre for National Documents Records Agency as well as law enforcement officials to improve both the methods of land registration but also how existing land rights laws and policies are practiced.

Liberia

Assistant Minister Fofana Wants Investment in Teenage Girls

Assistant Minister for Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Kula Fofana has called on parents to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.