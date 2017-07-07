Liberia: NGO Conducts Land Rights Training in Lofa

The Development Education Network Liberia DEN-L with support from the European Commission through the Catholic Agency for Overseas Development CAFOD is conducting a three day capacity building for Civil Society Organizations and community members in Voinjama.

The three day capacity building training which is part of a three year Land Rights for Liberia Project titled "Promoting and Protecting community Land Rights for National Development" is valued over $1million United States dollars.

Speaking to journalists at the training center in Voinjama, a trainer from DEN-L Johnson Kessellie said the 50 participants are being trained on how to advocate for Land rights especially for women and children.

According to him, the Land Rights for Liberia Project is being implemented in four counties (Bong, Lofa, Nimba and Margibi). This project is being implemented using multi-faceted approach of awareness-raising, advocacy and capacity strengthening across three levels: communities, civil society and duty bearers.

He said the project is raising the awareness of community people about their rights to land based on the existing legal frameworks in Liberia like the Inheritance Law and also the draft Land Rights Act and what its passage will mean for their secure tenure.

According to him it seeks to strengthen the capacity of civil society organizations (CSOs) and community based organizations (CBOs) to identify, support and advocate for those whose land rights are being violated.

Also speaking the head for the alliance group comprising of eight CSOs and Executive Director for the Union of Mutual Health and Community Recovery Jellies S. Koroma indicated that skills being acquired at the training will help in addressing major land issues in the communities.

The project will work closely with key duty bearers including the Ministry of Land, Mines and Energy, Centre for National Documents Records Agency as well as law enforcement officials to improve both the methods of land registration but also how existing land rights laws and policies are practiced.