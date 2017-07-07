30 June 2017

South Africa: Key Findings From Budlender's Damning Trillian Dossier

analysis By Amabhungane

Geoff Budlender, the advocate appointed by former Trillian chair Tokyo Sexwale to probe "state capture" allegations against the company has delivered a damning report, despite what he characterises as Trillian's attempts to shut down his probe and starve it of information. Here are the highlights.

Trillian Capital Partners, the group holding company, is 60% owned by Salim Essa, whom Budlender described as "very closely associated with the Gupta family".

Sexwale resigned from the company yesterday after tabling the Budlender report at a packed media briefing at Trillian's chic Melrose Arch office.

Budlender reported:

On Eskom

Trillian invoices showed that Eskom paid Trillian more than R250-million, directly contradicting statements by Eskom and public enterprises minister Lynne Brown, who is accused of misleading Parliament.

Trillian had not tendered for this work and had no formal contract with Eskom. Trillian refused to provide Budlender with information on what work it did to justify these fees, on the basis that this was "not relevant" to his inquiry.

A Trillian whistle-blower told Budlender most of the work identified in the invoices had already been completed by another firm prior to the formation of Trillian. She added that Eskom needlessly outsourced work that Eskom...

