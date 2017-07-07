South Africa: By-Elections - Safe Seats and a Political Party to Watch

30 June 2017

The African National Congress (ANC) had to defend three safe seats on Wednesday, 28 June and will be more than satisfied with the results in two of the wards, and take some notice of the result in one ward.

Ward 18 uMdoni (kaDlangezwa Ezembeni) in KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC has many rock-solid bastions of support across South Africa. South of Amanzimtoti to Chintsa typifies the ANC heartland today. Southern KwaZulu-Natal is where the ANC flag flies very high.

uMdoni includes towns like Scottsburgh and Park Rynie, but this by-election was in a rural part of the municipality. Even though the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) was able to win a voting district, the ANC romped home here. They won 74% of the vote, up from the 65% they got in 2016. The IFP picked up 22% of the vote, down from 24% in 2016. In the last round of by elections in uPhongolo, we saw how the National Freedom Party (NFP) played spoiler and were able to recover former voters who had to desert them for the ANC and IFP when they did not appear on the ballot paper in 2016. The uPhongolo trend did not re-emerge here. The...

