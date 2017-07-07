7 July 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Teacher, Pupil Die in Gokwe Crash

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(File photo).

A Gokwe teacher and pupil died in an accident when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Kwekwe on Wednesday. Six pupils who were in the Toyota Noah were injured. The teacher and the pupils were from Tsungai Secondary School. The driver lost control of the vehicle at the Gokwe turn-off along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, resulting in the accident.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, confirmed the accident, which occurred at around 6am.

The vehicle was taking the teacher and pupils to Gweru for National Association of Secondary Schools Heads ball games provincial finals.

"I can confirm that two people died in an accident in Kwekwe when the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle," said Asst Insp Mukwende.

"Police are still carrying out investigations and we will soon furnish you with more details."

Kwekwe mayor Councillor Matenda Madzoke said the driver of the vehicle approached the T-junction at high speed.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle after he tried to turn right at the interception while in high speed," he said. "The vehicle overturned and rolled several times before landing on its roof.

"Two people, a teacher and a pupil, died on the spot while six others were seriously injured and were rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital.

"One who was critical injured was transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare.

"Another critically injured pupil will also be transferred to Harare yesterday."

