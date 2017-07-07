Africa: Clubs Disqualified Following FIFA Suspension

Sudanese clubs participating in the CAF Interclub competitions have been disqualified following the decision by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to suspend the Sudan Football Association (SFA).

The decision was contained in a letter dated 6 July 2017 and signed by FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.

In accordance with Article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, the SFA loses all its membership rights, and its representative and club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.

In line with the decision, the three Sudanese clubs, El Hilal, El Merreikh (Total CAF Champions League) and Al Hilal Obeid (Total CAF Confederation Cup) are disqualified from the two competitions.