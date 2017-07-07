Liberia: Finance Ministry Launches SDGs Awareness

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) on Thursday, 6 July launched an awareness campaign in Montserrado County on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda 2063.

The Finance Ministry says the awareness campaign in Montserrado County targets 600 students. Also speaking, the Minister of Finance and Development Planning Boima Kamara says the awareness is very important because it tries to bring basic social services to the people of Liberia. Minister Kamara thanked the students for attending the launch.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, the Director for Monitoring and Evaluation Unit D. Emmanuel Williams said in September 2015, countries around the world including Liberia adopted the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, a set of 17 goals to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity for all.

Mr. Williams says it was implemented in Liberia January 2016, noting that the current awareness that is going on now is targeting students. According to him, they have been dealing with other sectors in the past, and they have now decided to talk to students.

He recalls that in January 2015, members of the African Union including Liberia adopted SDGs 2063 which calls for action to all segments of African society to work together to build a prosperous and United Africa based on shared values and a common destiny. Making comments at the event, some students stressed that the major interest in the SDG is education, health and good roads.