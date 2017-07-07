Blantyre Magistrates Court has convicted a 34 year old truck driver for cramming 58 passengers in his vehicle.

Magistrate Simeon Mdeza is expected to hand down the sentence today, Friday.

This was after the police arrested the truck driver Alexander Kalumba and charged him with an offence of endangering lives of people.

Police prosecutor Charles Kanyama asked for a stiffer penalty saying the truck driver risked lives of many people.

He was arrested whilst ferrying his human cargo from Blantyre to Chiradzulu.

The convict pleaded guilty to the offence and asked for leniency saying he was still young and had the whole future ahead of him.