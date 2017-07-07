South Africa: ANC Policy Conference 2017 - Foreign Relations Content of Gwede Mantashe's Report Gives Pause for Concern

analysis

Was Gwede Mantashe in his diagnostic report deliberately cloaking himself in ultra-orthodox, more-anti-imperialist-than-thou, ANC foreign policy ideological rhetoric in order to protect his left flank against attack by the Jacob Zuma/Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma camp while he rebuked it for using the regime change narrative as a diversion from state capture.

South Africa's foreign policy could be characterised as ANC paranoia, refracted through the lens of reality. The final picture is often not a pretty sight. But it's usually a lot prettier than the original, unrefracted image.

Take, for instance, the controversial Diagnostic Organisational Report, presented to the National Policy Conference on its opening day, Friday, by ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe.

It was the frank acknowledgement in this report that state capture by Zuma's cronies, the Guptas, is badly hurting the ANC's 2019 election prospects which garnered the most attention, especially when the Zuma camp tried - and failed - to have it suppressed.

The foreign relations content of this report has been largely ignored, perhaps mercifully so. It was a brief discourse on the threat to South Africa and like-minded "progressive" countries of "the colour revolution"... .. an "offensive from external forces, with the regime change agenda at...