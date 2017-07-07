3 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC Policy Conference 2017 - Foreign Relations Content of Gwede Mantashe's Report Gives Pause for Concern

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Peter Fabricius

Was Gwede Mantashe in his diagnostic report deliberately cloaking himself in ultra-orthodox, more-anti-imperialist-than-thou, ANC foreign policy ideological rhetoric in order to protect his left flank against attack by the Jacob Zuma/Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma camp while he rebuked it for using the regime change narrative as a diversion from state capture.

South Africa's foreign policy could be characterised as ANC paranoia, refracted through the lens of reality. The final picture is often not a pretty sight. But it's usually a lot prettier than the original, unrefracted image.

Take, for instance, the controversial Diagnostic Organisational Report, presented to the National Policy Conference on its opening day, Friday, by ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe.

It was the frank acknowledgement in this report that state capture by Zuma's cronies, the Guptas, is badly hurting the ANC's 2019 election prospects which garnered the most attention, especially when the Zuma camp tried - and failed - to have it suppressed.

The foreign relations content of this report has been largely ignored, perhaps mercifully so. It was a brief discourse on the threat to South Africa and like-minded "progressive" countries of "the colour revolution"... .. an "offensive from external forces, with the regime change agenda at...

South Africa

Photos of Woman Leaving Baby At Safe Haven Sparks Debate

The debate around "safe child abandonment" has been reignited after photos were released of a woman leaving a newborn… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.