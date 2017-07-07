6 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Iss Today - ANC Invokes the Ghosts of a Party Past

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Peter Fabricius

The future of South Africa's transformation is being decided by an organisation torn apart.

Though his statue stood in the grounds, alongside those of other former ANC leaders, the warm and embracing spirit of Nelson Mandela was evidently not dwelling in the chilly halls of Nasrec, the large exhibition complex south of Johannesburg's CBD. Or if it was, it must have been restless.

President Jacob Zuma didn't mention him once in his opening speech to the ruling African National Congress's (ANC) national policy conference, though he did pay tribute to several other leaders. Notably Mandela's predecessor Oliver Tambo. "This is the year of Tambo!" (marking the centenary of his birth) someone said, to explain the marked absence of Mandela references.

But are the two great leaders mutually exclusive? It now seems so. The wider world still regards Mandela as the ANC incarnate. But many in the contemporary ANC regard him as having been a "sell-out".

It's been 23 years since Mandela became South Africa's first democratic president and millions of black people feel they have not reaped the democratic harvest; that poverty largely still wears a black face. They say Mandela made too many...

South Africa

Photos of Woman Leaving Baby At Safe Haven Sparks Debate

The debate around "safe child abandonment" has been reignited after photos were released of a woman leaving a newborn… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.