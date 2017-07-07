South Africa: Iss Today - ANC Invokes the Ghosts of a Party Past

analysis

The future of South Africa's transformation is being decided by an organisation torn apart.



Though his statue stood in the grounds, alongside those of other former ANC leaders, the warm and embracing spirit of Nelson Mandela was evidently not dwelling in the chilly halls of Nasrec, the large exhibition complex south of Johannesburg's CBD. Or if it was, it must have been restless.

President Jacob Zuma didn't mention him once in his opening speech to the ruling African National Congress's (ANC) national policy conference, though he did pay tribute to several other leaders. Notably Mandela's predecessor Oliver Tambo. "This is the year of Tambo!" (marking the centenary of his birth) someone said, to explain the marked absence of Mandela references.

But are the two great leaders mutually exclusive? It now seems so. The wider world still regards Mandela as the ANC incarnate. But many in the contemporary ANC regard him as having been a "sell-out".

It's been 23 years since Mandela became South Africa's first democratic president and millions of black people feel they have not reaped the democratic harvest; that poverty largely still wears a black face. They say Mandela made too many...