7 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Right of Reply - Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana Responds to Marianne Merten

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Gengexi Mgidlana

Studies in experimental psychology tell us about a phenomenon known as the illusory truth effect. This is the idea that if you repeat something often enough, people will slowly start to believe it is true. This mantra epitomises Marianne Merten's journalistic work. As a parliamentary reporter, Merten dedicates her precious energy and time in her articles about Parliament to repeat rumour, innuendo and allegations, which are usually creatively dressed up as absolute truth or facts. By GENGEZI MGIDLANA.

In her most recent article, Marianne Merten continues to ride roughshod, for the umpteenth time now, over the Secretary to Parliament's character and integrity. The article comes fresh after the Press Ombudsman's finding of serious breach of the Press Code by Merten and Daily Maverick. Among others, the Ombudsman found that Merten was biased and unfair in her reporting against Parliament in that she did not follow the journalists' code of conduct that requires that she provide the other party with a fair platform for comment in her article.

(Note: The Secretary to Parliament in his right to reply makes reference to a recent Ombud ruling. Marianne Merten and Daily Maverick have applied to appeal that ruling, and the matter is still...

South Africa

Photos of Woman Leaving Baby At Safe Haven Sparks Debate

The debate around "safe child abandonment" has been reignited after photos were released of a woman leaving a newborn… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.