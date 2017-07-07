Namibia: Does the Looting Continue?

opinion

Investigative journalism has brought into the public domain what seems to be another shady deal. Reportedly, attorney general Sacky Shanghala had sought the advice of mainly British 'legal experts'. This also involved a Namibian lawyer based in the UK.

The team was tasked with assessing potential claims for reparation in the ongoing negotiations between the Namibian and German governments over the genocide of 1904 to 1908. For their work during June/July 2016, the experts submitted an invoice of N$47 million in fees.

Confronted with footing the bill, finance minister Calle Schlettwein started to investigate how the costly legal advice was commissioned. The procedure as well as the exorbitant sums involved indeed merits that many questions be answered.

Was there any budget allocation making provision for such services to be hired in the 2016/17 financial year? If so, under which portfolio? If not, which portfolio is supposed to make the payments claimed?

Were tender procedures followed? If so, how was the consultancy advertised, what had been the terms of reference, how many bids were submitted, and who assessed and decided to award the contract?

If none of this happened, then how were the 'legal experts' selected? What was the basis for their mandate? Who authorised and decided to give the order for the job?

There is already a legal case with reparation claims in a New York court. Were the lawyers in this matter consulted?

Zed Ngavirue serves as Namibian special envoy in the bilateral negotiations with Germany. Fees claimed were among others for reviewing talking points for him. Did he approve of the legal services hired? If not, for whom was the work done?

Tonata Itenge-Emvula as chairperson of the genocide technical committee declared that the committee was not involved. Did the attorney general act on his own? Last but not least, if there was legal advice presented, its quality and relevance should be a matter of scrutiny. That is common procedure for any consultancy before payment is authorised.

Has this been done? If so, by whom? What happens to the document? Will it be accessible, and where can one assess its relevance?

Who at the end authorises the payment, and from which budget? International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah was unable to confirm or validate the work performed, but advised Schlettwein to pay the lawyers.

This means the finance ministry should pay for work it had no idea was commissioned. Schlettwein deserves recognition for being inquisitive, instead of rubber-stamping what seems a dubious affair.

Shanghala claims that he acted out of a patriotic duty. But patriotism requires abiding with the formal rules and regulations in the spirit of the oath he took.

Instead, it seems he acted without appropriate authorisation in a matter, which costs the Namibian taxpayers N$47 million. Such blunder ignores fiscal discipline and bypasses the lawmakers, who authorise an annual budget.

Shanghala has violated the duties of his office in multiple ways, unless he is able to provide evidence that he acted upon orders from higher up. This can only be State House. But even then, it seemingly remains a dubious affair in violation of the prescribed procedures, which an attorney general should respect and comply with.

The fees charged are outrageous and tantamount to looting public coffers. Most of the working time listed lacks factual evidence in terms of a visible result, which would substantiate the claims. Fees for services include among others a "trip to Hosea Kutako airport" for dropping off a document. A reliable driver/messenger could have executed this without charging £600/hour!

The whole affair smells of plundering state funds in blatant violation of fundamental regulations. It seems to suggest that the old slogan from the struggle days, "a luta continua" nowadays continues to translate into "the looting continues".

President Hage Geingob has declared that "war on poverty requires a parallel war on ... favouritism and corruption". This seems an opportunity to practise what you preach, Mister President. Actions speak louder than words.

*Henning Melber is director emeritus of the Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation and senior research associate with the Nordic Africa Institute, both in Uppsala/Sweden, and extraordinary professor at the University of Pretoria and the University of the Free State in Bloemfontein. He joined Swapo in 1974.