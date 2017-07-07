Developments to unearth stand up comedy in the country are taking shape as M-Threatre and a group of enthusiasts have started to explore uncharted waters.

The threatre organised two part auditions held at Chichiri shopping mall underground location to find authentic English stand up comedians.

Following successful completion of the auditions, the winning contestant will go on a series of shows according to organizers.

Prince Chikweba says there is talent and people willing to sit down and listen to jokes.

"patronage was good for the two auditions and that is encouraging to us".

Chikweba says stand up comedy in the country is more of a virgin industry but expressed that the turn out of the two auditions showed enormous potential.

"there is so much potential to make this a proper industry, it needs to grow from looking at other industries. Look at how Festivals are spouting in the country. Malawians just need to be given what they want", said Chikweba.

Five finalists were appraised. unfortunately, the female contestant in the auditions did not make the final cut but Chikweba said they appreciate the talent she has and will be included in subsequent series.

Chikweba said Daliso Chaponda winning the Britain Got Talent, getting his own television shows is proof Malawi has got comedy and an inspiration for the local comedians that they can also do it.

He said they will strive to have more auditions to discover more talent, give them a platform as well as a chance for the audience to laugh at Malawian jokes just like the do when they watch stand up comedy from places like US.

The stand up comedy series is being held in partnership with M-Theatre who are the owners of the cinema and the venue.

Chikweba expressed gratitude to the management of M-Theatre in providing such platform for stand up comedians and asked for the cooperate world to come in and support the rising industry.