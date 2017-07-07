Liberia: NEC Faces Full Bench

Photo: The New Dawn

The Supreme Court of Liberia

Days after rejecting aspirant Abu Kamara to contest the upcoming representatives' election, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has been summoned to face the full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia next Monday.

Mr. Kamara filed a petition for a writ of prohibition to the Supreme Court a day after being rejected by NEC for his alleged failure to comply with the National Code of Conduct for public officials and employees of the Government of Liberia.

As a result of Kamara's petition, the High Court is said to have placed a stay order on the process and subsequently summoned the commission to appear before the full bench.

The Montserrado County District #15 Representative aspirant stated in his petition that after meeting all of the requirements, NEC, without any legal basis and support for due process, denied him on grounds that he was barred from contesting based on his failure to comply with the code of conduct for public officials.

"Wherefore and in view of the foregoing petitioner prays your honors to rule that the act on the part of the respondent (NEC) as complain herein is in violation of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia," lawyers representing the legal interest of petitioner Kamara noted.

When contacted via mobile phone, the Director of Communications at NEC Henry Flomo confirmed that the Commission has been summoned by the Supreme Court to appear before it next Monday.

He told The NEWS that the commission will be fully represented before the Full Bench as requested.

On the issue of the reported stay order, Mr. Flomo said he's not aware of such.

However, he said the Commission is still carrying out normal work regarding the ongoing candidate nomination with no alterations to the process.

Flomo said aspirants who will not meet the requirements by the commission will be rejected.

On Monday, the Commission rejected two representative aspirants including Abu Kamara of Montserrado County District#15 and Gbarpolu County Assistant Superintendent for not being in conformity with the Code of Conduct.

A source closed at the nomination center said NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah signed the rejection forms of the affected aspirants.

Section 5.1 of the National Code of Conduct requires that presidential appointees, including superintendents, assistant and deputy ministers wishing to contest the election must resign two years prior to the elections.

Section 5.2 requires that presidential appointees, including Governors and boards chairmen wishing to contest the elections must also resign their respective positions three years prior to the elections or be barred by the National Elections Commission.