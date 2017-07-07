Liberia: Stakeholders Brainstorm On Lasip

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector have begun brainstorming on Liberia Agriculture Sector Investment Program (LASIP) with the Country Representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) stressing the need for a coordinated approach to improve the sector.

Speaking Thursday at the opening of two days stakeholders workshop on the implementation of LASIP and Components of LASIP II, Marc Abdala said the need to have a harmonized and coordinated approach relative to investing in the country's agriculture sector cannot be overemphasized.

According to him, Liberia's agriculture sector can greatly improve with a well-coordinated and harmonized approach.

He said once Liberia has a harmonized policy regarding the agriculture sector, every partner will be forced to support investment in the sector.

Mr.Abdala lauded the Liberian Government through the Ministry of Agriculture for taking ownership of the program which is geared toward the improvement of the agriculture sector of the country.

He assured the continuous support of FAO to Liberia agriculture sector.

The two-day workshop is intended to present and discuss findings of Liberia Agriculture Sector investment Program (LASIP) review.

The Liberia Agriculture Sector Investment Program formulated and implemented between 2010 and 2015 identified priority areas from which investment projects were developed and aligned within national objectives.

The LASIP first generation 2010 - 2015 had four sub-programs including food and nutrition, competitive value chains and market linkages, institutional development, and water management.