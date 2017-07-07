Liberia: USAID Provides U.S.$6.5 Million

The Minister of Public Works Gyude Moore has revealed that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided US$6.5 million for the completion of the Gbarnga-Voinjama Highway.

Minster Moore made the statement on Thursday when he spoke with a team of journalists at the Ministry of Information regular press briefings.

Moore added that the Ministry of Public Works is working with partners to connect all capital cities around the country, stating that there are three Liberian companies currently working on various county-capital cities roads.

Minister Moore said though the Gbarnga-Voinjama road might not be as good as the dry season, but vehicles will easily ply it compared to past raining seasons.

"The real problem is between Voinjama and Foya, so what we are trying to do now is to have a contractor on that side of the road to keep it in good shape," he added.

He added that in the Southeast of Liberia, it is difficult for contactors to work there due to the Timbo Bridge condition that connects Grand Bassa County to that region.

He revealed that contractors are also on the road from Buchanan to Cesstos doing maintenance which is funded by the European Union.

"Within Monrovia, because of the rains, we can't really do much now, but we are trying to patch the roads," he noted.

He said the legislature has granted the ministry pre-financing that will enable it do at least 50km of road using concrete.