Liberia: 'Bad Roads, Electricity Impede Development'

Public Works Minister Gyude Moore has stressed the need for the government and partners to continue to invest in the construction of roads.

Minister Moore pointed out that bad road and the lack of electricity impede development.

The Public Works Minister also said the lack of affordable electricity also causes poverty.

He said major reason why Liberia is under-developed is the lack of good roads and electricity around the country.

The Minister noted that if roads are constructed, rural communities will have access to urban cities.

He said his Ministry is also working to ensure the free movement of citizens before and during elections, as well as

lay out the country's road program that will last for 10 years.

"If we have good roads, our economy will grow... that is while we need to invest in road and electricity," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister Moore disclosed that bidding for Gbarnga- Mendicoma will resume today.