Liberia: Pentecostal Prelate Lauds Ellen

The Pastor of the United Pentecostal Church in Palm Beach, Florida, United States of America, Rev. Daniel Kyle, has praised President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for tremendous improvement in Liberia.

Rev. Kyle who is in the country as guest of the United Pentecostal Church of Liberia and serving as guest preacher for the 22nd Mid-Year National Ministerial Seminar of the UPCL, made the disclosure when he spoke to journalists on Wednesday.

He praised government for the level of improvement in roads connectivity in the country but was quick to point out that Liberia needs more streets because the cars are many on the roads.

Speaking further, Rev. Kyle also lauded the United Pentecostal Church and the Christian community in Liberia for their continuous prayers that is helping to transform the lives of people.

Kyle said he was happy to be in the country for the third time to see the level of improvement and hard work being done by the government.

Rev. Kyle praised the Retired Bishop of the United Pentecostal Church of Liberia Elder Albert Stewart for the level of work and improvement in the United Pentecostal church of Liberia.

He said Elder Stewart did a great job by allowing the people to choose Bishop Stephen T.Y. Benda to stir the affairs of the UPCL.

He encouraged members of the church to continue to pray for one another as well as work in unity with Bishop Benda in moving the church forward.