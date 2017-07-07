Malawians have taken up on social media to express their shock and anger over the stampede at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe that killed eight people and injured 62 more.

On Twitter, WhatsApp chat groups and Facebook social media platforms, some Malawians wonder why the government did not cancel the football match in honour of the dead people, seven of whom were children under the age of 10.

It has also transpired that the police suggested to the independence celebrations committee to open the stadium gates at 6am but this was rejected by the committee which ordered the gates open at 10am.

Malawians also wonder why the police used teargas to disperse the people which led to the stampede.

According to information gathered by Nyasa Times, most of the dead would be buried on Friday.

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday blamed the police for the stampede, saying the crowd control tactics left a lot to be desired.