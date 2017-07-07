Gambia: Gyin Gambia, MP Consultancy Firm Sign MOU

Global Youth Innovation Network (GYIN) Gambia and Managers' Prescription Consultancy Firm have recently signed two official documents- a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Contractual Agreement that sought to support youth in the area of entrepreneurship through a three (3) months mentorship programme.

Under the MoU and the Contractual Agreement, both institutions committed themselves to supporting rural development through a mentorship programme that will promote entrepreneurship in rural areas.

Twenty-five (25) rural youth will undergo the three (3) month mentorship programme of which fifteen (15) males and ten (10) females have already been selected for the programme which will commence in the first week of August, 2017.

Executive director of GYIN Gambia, Ambassador Mamadou Edrisa Njie, said that there is great need to support youths especially those in the rural areas, in the areas of entrepreneurship.

"My office is aware of the lack of mentorship that many rural youth lacks, therefore, we're piloting this programme to fill the gap and we hope that the programme will become a bigger one".

According to Ambassador Njie, the mentorship programme is to create and support an enabling environment under which young people in the country can act on their own behalf and on their own terms, and to facilitate exchange of experiences, learning and networking for young entrepreneurs. .

As part of the signing, the two institutions entered into an official agreement to promote and support rural underserved youth in the area of agriculture and small scale agri-business thus learn and share entrepreneurial experiences, best practices between and among young entrepreneurs for the benefit of young people

"This pilot programme on mentorship, will also facilitate a social youth platform that would develop the leadership potential of Gambian youth and prepare them to take charge of their leadership roles and responsibilities in national development"

Mr. Ousman Sonko, managing partner, Managers' Prescription Consultancy Firm, thanked GYIN Gambia for confidence bestowed on him and his team for entrusting them with the implementation of this partnership on youth mentorship.

Mr. Sonko indicated that they will not only work towards a successful implementation of this pilot phase, but will further support GYIN Gambia in their future endeavours in contributing to fulfillment of the wishes and aspirations of Gambian youth.

Mr. Sonko, on behalf of his team at Manager's Prescription Consultancy Firm, used the opportunity to express his passion for youth empowerment as catalyst for sustainable national human development.

He went further to say that youth issues are cross cutting and hence is the business of everybody, it should not be viewed as a sectorial matter.

The MoU and the Contractual Agreement was signed by GYIN Gambia's Executive Director Ambassador Mamadou Edrisa Njie and the Managing Partner of Managers' Prescription Ousman Sonko signed on behalf of his office.