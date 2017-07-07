7 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged German Paedophile in Cape Town Granted Bail

A German man accused of child sex crimes against boys in Cape Town was this week granted R200 000 bail.

The man, 39, who was a consultant for an Australian company, was said to have moved to SA a few years ago after "falling in love with the country".

His application for bail was denied in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court in June.

But the Western Cape High Court granted him bail on Thursday, saying that while alleged crimes were heinous, but it could not refuse bail on tenuous grounds.

As part of the bail conditions, he was required to report to a police station. His two passports have also been handed over.

The charges against him include rape and sexual assault.

It is alleged that the crimes were committed at his residence in Somerset West in 2015.

He is expected to appear in court again on August 17.

