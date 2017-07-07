Gambia: IUU Fishing Is a Global Problem Says Minister Gomez

The minister of Fisheries, Water Resource and National Assembly Matters on Tuesday informed deputies at the National Assembly that the issue of Illegal, Unregulated and Unreported (IUU) fishing is a global problem and The Gambia is not an exception to the undesirable menace of IUU fishing activities in our waters.

James Gomez was responding to queries raised by the member for Lower Niumi, Hon. Mahtarr M. Jeng during questions and answers session at the National assembly.

Quizzed as to whether the Fisheries ministry was aware of the scale of illegal and unauthorized fishing taking place between Barra and Jinack by some foreign fishermen, thereby destroying the country's fish breeding areas and making young indigenous fishermen redundant?

In response, Minister Gomez informed deputies that the IUU is happening both at the artisanal and industrial fishing sub-sectors of the country, acknowledging that his ministry is aware of IUU fishing activities in the Gambian waters.

According to him, the Department of Fisheries is technically, physically and financially constrained to adequately implement the Fisheries Act 2007 and the Fisheries Regulations 2008 including the necessary enforcement leading to the elimination of IUU fishing within the country's territorial waters.

Similarly, Minister Gomez pointed out that The Gambia Navy is also challenged with the same situation to continuously conduct monitoring and surveillance of the country's 200 nautical miles Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to deter IUU fishing and arrest those practising IUU fishing the country's territorial waters.

To this end, he told deputies that his Ministry and Department of Fisheries alone cannot manage, develop and protect the fisheries sector on their own, thus the need for sustainable management, development and protection of the fisheries sector including the elimination of IUU, which according to him, is a national problem and has to be solved nationally.

He made it clear that the fisheries sector requires support and collaboration from government ministries, departments, agencies, international organisations, sub-regional fisheries organizations, stakeholder organizations, fishing communities and local government authorities in order to make a stop to the problem of IUU fishing.

"In an attempt to create the enabling environment for greater participation and involvement of all stakeholders in the management of the fisheries sector, my ministry and the Department of Fisheries this month will convene a two-day national retreat involving all key stakeholders within the fishing sector".

The principal objective of the retreat, he went on, is to discuss issues impeding the improved management, development and protection of the fisheries sector and to pave the way forward for its sustainable use and management to benefit all Gambians.