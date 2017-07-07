Gambia: NSC Working On a Unified Constitution for Nawettan Centers

The chairman of the National Sports Council, George Gomez has told Observer Sports that his office is working on having a unified constitution for all the recognized zonal sports committees.

Gomez said it has been observed that most of the problems emanating from the zones are connected with their different constitutions.

However, he could not tell how soon that will come into effect.

Different zones including Serrekunda East and Serrekunda West have been engulfed into crisis involving stakeholders and committee executive members regarding the violation of their different constitutions in some instances.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Council has confirmed to the Standard Newspaper Sports that it has now concluded its investigations into the allegations and complaints filed by some stakeholders in the Serrekunda East Zone against their leadership and has sent both the findings and recommendations to the KM regional sports committee for action.

"Recently, the NSC ordered the executive committee there to freeze all activities until the investigation were completed after allegations against the committee was directly lodged at the NSC by some stakeholders, who felt that the KM regional sports committee was unwilling to act on their concerns allegedly because the same persons they are accusing are the leaders of the regional committee too," reported the paper.

NSC chairman George Gomez told Standard Newspaper Sports Editor Lamin Cham that the findings of the investigations and the recommendation have been forwarded to the KM sports committee, which represents the NSC in the region to act on it. "We believed that within ten days, the Serekunda East problems would be solved by the regional sports committee and they can resume activities such as the holding of an elective congress," he told The Standard yesterday.

Meanwhile, according to reports from the zone, the complainants have leveled allegations of financial misappropriations and other administrative lapses against the executive committee.