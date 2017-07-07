Gambia: The U.S.$79 Waste Management Project

The signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the government and Continental Africa Company comes at the right time as far as current waste management system in the country is concern, especially the Greater Banjul Area and beyond.

The project as contained in the spirit of the memorandum, once implemented to the letter, would greatly address what many described as "indiscriminate waste dumping nightmare" as seen in the number of complaints registered and continue to be registered by those perceived to victims in both commercial and residential areas.

This affirm the rate of indiscriminate dumping in our communities, both public and private places, which seems to be out of control as people just dump waste anywhere they considered fit regardless of its impact on their lives, animals and the environment.

Ours is a situation that has become deplorable and worst than ever before, as more heaps of waste could be found littered in different collection and non collecting points across the Greater Banjul Area, especially within the Kanifing Municipality. This trend once not addressed, will pose serious threat to not only our lives and welfare, but the environment as a whole in the face of global fight against climate change.

Effective waste collection and management require both individual and collective efforts, as inspired in the creation and establishment of different policies and programmes, such as the monthly cleaning exercise locally called "Set-settal" later reduced to bi-monthly exercise. This exercise is said to have greatly contributed towards reduction of malaria and other environmental hazards related diseases in the country.

The cleansing exercise is further said to have encouraged and inspired the enactment of National Environmental Management Act (NEMA), described by environmental lawyers and activists as the First Environmental Act of The Gambia that provides for establishment of National Environment Agency (NEA).

Section 3 of the cited Act, provided for duties and responsibilities of everyone to maintain decent environment, in line with cited policies and programes to that effect.

The National Environment Agency - the agency responsible for daily coordination and management of environment related matters and other stakeholders, including the City of Banjul, Kanifing Municipality and regional authorities, must do more to address the ongoing alarming environment crisis in the country.

Moreover, waste management and coordination could also serve as source of employment for thousands of Gambians and none alike, as people pay huge sums of money to either donkey-cart owners and others engaged in waste collection on daily basis.

Therefore, having a waste management project with specialized expertise has potentials of creating similar employment opportunities for our youths and those interested in earning a decent living.