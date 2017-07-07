Africa: Johnny Gomez Appointed North-West Africa Cricket Director

The President of The Gambia Cricket Association, Mr Johnny Gomez has been appointed by the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) as the Director of North-West Africa. This announcement was made at the 2017 Annual General Meeting of the Africa Cricket Association in Durban South Africa. He replaces the head of Sierra Leone Cricket Association, Mr Beresford Coker.

Mr Gomez will directly be overseeing The Gambia, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mali, Morocco, and new comers Ivory Coast.

In a separate development, the new North-West Africa cricket boss who also doubles as the head of The Gambia Cricket Association attended an International Cricket Council meeting with the Secretary General and Treasurer of the Association in London, United Kingdom, on June 18th 2017.

The meeting highlights issues of governance, marketing, and sponsorship as well as the strategic plan for the next five years.

A proposal on the issue of affiliates was also discussed, prompting the decision of upgrading The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana Mali and Cameroon to the level of Associates. Ireland and Afghanistan have also obtained full membership status.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnny Gomez returned home from The United Kingdom to continue his cricket development programs for the country.

Source: GCA's Ebrima Darboe