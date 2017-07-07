7 July 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Africa: Johnny Gomez Appointed North-West Africa Cricket Director

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of The Gambia Cricket Association, Mr Johnny Gomez has been appointed by the Africa Cricket Association (ACA) as the Director of North-West Africa. This announcement was made at the 2017 Annual General Meeting of the Africa Cricket Association in Durban South Africa. He replaces the head of Sierra Leone Cricket Association, Mr Beresford Coker.

Mr Gomez will directly be overseeing The Gambia, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mali, Morocco, and new comers Ivory Coast.

In a separate development, the new North-West Africa cricket boss who also doubles as the head of The Gambia Cricket Association attended an International Cricket Council meeting with the Secretary General and Treasurer of the Association in London, United Kingdom, on June 18th 2017.

The meeting highlights issues of governance, marketing, and sponsorship as well as the strategic plan for the next five years.

A proposal on the issue of affiliates was also discussed, prompting the decision of upgrading The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana Mali and Cameroon to the level of Associates. Ireland and Afghanistan have also obtained full membership status.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnny Gomez returned home from The United Kingdom to continue his cricket development programs for the country.

Source: GCA's Ebrima Darboe

Gambia

US Grants Gambian Students Visas for Robotics Contest

There is a happy ending for a team of Gambian students who planned to compete in a major global robotics contest in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.