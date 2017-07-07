Gambia: GFF Reveals Ticket Prices Ahead of Chan Qualifier On July 15

Big Football Match Comes to Town and it is fans' turn to brace up and fill the stands at the Independence Stadium.

It is The Gambia hosting Mali in the opening leg of the African Nations Championship Qualifier slated for Saturday 15th July at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4:30pm.

As The Gambia seeks to secure a place at the CHAN Tournament in Kenya 2018, the Junior Scorpions are poised to renew their competitive rivalry with their equals from Mali in a show down that you cannot miss.

"Purchase your tickets at the Independence Stadium on the match day- VIP D300, Covered pavilions D50 and all other stands at only D25. To avoid rush, gates would be opened as early as 12 mid-day and tickets would be sold only at the Stadium gates. Come and be part of the sport you like most and see the country's galaxy of local stars and to be further part of the Junior Scorpions readiness to blaze the trail over Mali for their big triumph at home," said The Gambia Football Federation.

Coach Alhagie Sarr and boys are currently in Guinea Bissau for a warm up return leg following a goalless draw in the first leg at home last Saturday night. The matches are in preparation for qualifying series against West African neighbours Mali with the first leg taking place on the 15th July at home with the return leg away one week later

Accreditation for Media Units

Meanwhile, The Gambia Football Federation is processing accreditation for Media Units in relation to Gambia national teams' home qualifier matches for journalists.

At a meeting held at the Football House by the GFF Media and Editorial Board, the GFF said all media establishments would be allotted 2 badges across the board. However, it said, provision would be catered for broadcast media that would carry live commentary of matches. "Any broadcast unit that intend to broadcast the matches live is urged to contact the GFF Media to be able to coordinate the number of personnel and the issuance of extra accreditation cards to their personnel."

While thanking all for the understanding and cooperation, the GFF looks forward to a very successful period of qualifiers ahead.

"Note that the accreditation badges does not belong to anyone individual and thus all Media Units are advised that the badges should be jealously guarded hence its continuity for the period of all national team's qualifying rounds," concluded the GFF.