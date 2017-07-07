Gambia: Crown Managed Services Trains Delegates

Crown Managed services a private limited company established as a business service provider on Wednesday kicked off a training for its delegates from GIA, GRA, NAWEC and a private institution on practical management and leadership skills.

The Crown Managed Services is a management consultancy and the leading property management expert in The Gambia.

The purpose of the training is to improve the management and leadership skills of the senior government officials to be able to effectively lead their institutions whilst instilling professional qualities in their staff to change their work culture for the better.

Speaking at the training, the CEO of Crown Managed Services Aisha Saidy revealed that the training is a practical and comprehensive course that gives delegates extensive skills in managing organization and equip the delegates with the knowledge and skills to understand the correct leadership and management techniques and methods that we need to employ for effective organisation.

"We believe that the majority of the leaders, managers and staff are well trained Edinburgh their various specialist and technical areas but there is need for more improvement on their personal management skills and as a result of the crucial role of leaders in economic development of the country coupled with the changes that currently occurring. There in a need to support your team with some good leadership and management training to upgrade their skills and use of best practice management and leadership methods to achieve your stated plans for 2016 and beyond," she disclosed.

Aisha added that at the end of the training, the course will improve the management and leadership skills of delegates, effectively manage time to balance work, effectively handle work pressure and successfully manage organizations during crises.