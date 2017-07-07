Gambia: Venezuela Embassy Celebrates 206th Independence Anniversary

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Banjul on Wednesday evening organized a reception in observance of its 206th Independence Day celebrations at a ceremony held at a local hotel in Bakau.

Organized by the Venezuelan Embassy, the reception was graced by top senior government officials, and ambassadors among other dignitaries.

The Venezuela Declaration of Independence is a statement adopted by a congress of Venezuela provinces on July 5th 1811, through which Venezuela made the decision to separate from the Spanish Crown in order to establish a new nation based on the premises of equality of individuals, abolition of censorship and dedication to freedom of expression.

These principles were enshrined as a constitutional principle for the new nation and were radically opposed to the political, cultural and social practices that had existed during its three hundred years of colonization.

Addressing the gathering, H.E. Eduardo Medina Rubio, the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to The Gambia, recounted his country's road to independence, saying the war of independence of Venezuela, since 1811 until 1824 was the first in Latin America movement under the leadership of Venezuelan General Simon Bolivar.

The Venezuelan war, he went on, was integral to other South American wars of independence as military and political collaboration amongst countries was common.

"The Bolivarian Revolution has had a significant and vital impact on Venezuela, Latin American and Caribbean countries. Achievements in education, health, housing, rights of women and political participation make honor to the Venezuelan government led by our President Nicolas Maduro," he added.

Ambassador Rubio recalled that the diplomatic relations between the two countries began in 1974, and it has since then been growing from strengthen to strength.

He recalled that since 2007 Venezuela received more than 160 Gambian students in different areas of academic training in higher education up to date, with some currently contributing their quota towards the socio-economic development of the country.

"The National Assemblies of both countries have approved important agreements of cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, health, culture, agriculture, transportation and civil aviation. Other lines of cooperation includes the surgery of Gambian children at the Children Cardiac Hospital in Caracas, the building of the Science Department for the University of The Gambia, and the programme dubbed: "Support a School in Africa" in the field of basic education", he said.

Ambassador Rubio commended the Republic of The Gambia for its friendship with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, while at the same time, congratulated the people of The Gambia for their relentless efforts towards the country's democratic transition.

Representing the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demba Ali Jawo, the minister of Information, Communication and Infrastructure, said the vision of Simon Bolivar continues to inspire Venezuelans in their pursuit for economic development and prosperity, social inclusion, freedom and security.

He continued: "Based on the principle of genuine friendship, the governments of The Gambia and Venezuela continue to be key partners in development. Our cooperation in the energy, health, education, civil aviation and tourism sectors is a testament of the friendly and very warm ties that exist between our two countries".

Minister Jawo acknowledged that the launching of The Gambia-Venezuela Friendship Association, under the framework of mutual respect and solidarity, further consolidates the cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

According to him, their valued cooperation has greatly complemented the efforts of the two governments in their development aspirations, further expressing optimism that the customary good disposition between their leaders would ensure that this comradeship will further be strengthened.