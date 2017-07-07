Gambia: HRH Moshood Abolade Is New President of Rotary Club of Banjul

HRH Rotarian Moshood Abolade on Wednesday assumed the position of presidency of Rotary Club of Banjul 2017/2018 in what many described as a change of the leadership baton. His presidency will last for a period of one year.

Rotarian Moshood Abolade, who also doubles as the King of the Yoruba Community in The Gambia succeeded Rotarian Abdoulie Cham, whose one-year term ended recently.

Speaking prior to the handing over ceremony, Miyan Jobe, the assistant district governor applauded the outgoing president for a job well done during his one -year tenure as president of the humanitarian club.

In a similar move, he welcomed and congratulated the new president, assuring him of unflinching supports not only from the branch, but other Rotary Clubs in The Gambia.

He advised members of the Club to try and plant more trees across the country in a bid to fight against global warming.

Jobe challenged the new president of the Rotary Club of Banjul to encourage more women to join the club and equally urged members to support the mandate of the president and the club.

In his handing over message, Rotarian Past President of Rotary Club of Banjul Abdoullai Cham, thanked members of the club and other rotarians for their invaluable support extended to him during his tenure as president of the club.

He acknowledged that his achievements as president were as a result of their cooperation and support.

In his acceptance speech, Rotarian Oba Mooshod Abolade expressed gratitude to all rotarians and rotaracts of Rotary Club of Banjul.

The Rotary Club, he went on, is not all about contributing to peoples' lives as whatever contributions made will go a long way in improving the lives of individuals.

He assured the assistant district governor of his branch resolve to embark on massive tree planting exercise to protect the country's environment.

The ceremony was attended by other rotary clubs such a Rotary Club of Fajara, Brusubi, Serrekunda and Banjul.

At the ceremony, two Rotarians were decorated with the Paul Harris Fellow for the year.