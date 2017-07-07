Gambia: Holy Family Band Celebrates 15th Anniversary

The Holy Family Band in collaboration with the Independence Stadium Staff Association recently celebrated its 15 years anniversary at the Friendship Hotel in Bakau.

In an interview on What's On, Abdoulie Liegh, the band manager gave a brief overview of the formation of the band.

Formed way back in 2005, the band today without doubt stands out as the number one backing band in the country.

Fifteen years on, the band is waxing stronger than ever before, thanks to its dedicated pool of instrumentalists.

"We are celebrating our fifteen years of hard work, commitment, and dedication in music"

According to him, the band has never relented on its effort to improve the technical capacity of Gambian artistes, while at the same time engaged in other commercial activities.

For his part, Habib Liegh, a Guitarist, acknowledged that the band has successfully made its way to the top echelon of the country's music scene, thus enjoying a wonderful reputation.

The 9-man band was formerly called the Five Star Band back in the days.

For Abdoulie Chaw, a member of the band, opined that there is need for Gambians to invest in Gambian music, a that is the only thing that can put the country's music in international stage.