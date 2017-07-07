Gambia: Assembly Ratifies Inclusive Growth Promotion, Rural Water Supply Project

The National Assembly last Friday ratified a loan and grant agreements between the government of The Gambia and the African Development Fund for Inclusive Growth Promotion, Institutional Support Project as well as the Supplementary Grant for the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation project.

Laying the motion before NAMs, Hon. Amadou Sanneh, the minister for Finance and Economic Affairs told deputies that the loan and grant financing agreement between the government of the Republic of The Gambia and African Development Fund has been signed on 11th May, 2017, for the Inclusive Growth Promotion, Institutional Support Project and the supplementary grant for the Rural Water and Sanitation Project.

The Inclusive Growth, Promotion Institutional Support Project, he went on, has both a loan and grant component, saying the amount of the loan is 1,580,000 UA (One Million Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Unit of Account) which is equivalent to US$ 2,095,631.75 and that of the grant which is 2.085 million UA (Two -Million and Eighty-Five Thousand) equivalent to 2,765,438.1 USD.

Furthermore, he continued that the supplementary grant amount for the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project is 4,690,000 million UA (Four-Million Six -Hundred and Ninety Thousand) which is equivalent to USD, 6,429,022.22

Minister Sanneh maintained that the overarching goal of the project was to promote inclusive growth by enhancing economic governance through strengthening capacities of key public and private institutions engaged in private sector development.

He added: "In the long term, the project will contribute in generating higher output, greater employment and increased income for the poor".

According to him, the project consists of the following components:(Component 1: Export and Investment Promotion); Activity 1.1: Development of a Permanent Trade Fair Centre and Business Incubation Centre and that The Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has invested considerable funds in developing a permanent trade fair centre and business incubation centre.

"Through support from the government of India and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Employment of The Gambia, some equipments have been provided. The fund's support is solicited to complement this investment, which will ensure immediate functioning of the trade fair centre and business incubation and lead significant results directly to the private sector".

Activity 1.2: Private sector promotion;

The Finance minister noted that the strategic goals of the requested support from the project are to develop and strengthen The Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency (GIEPA)'s capacity to provide trade intelligence service to its clients; enhance outreach to the business community; develop and strengthen the trade monitoring functions of GIEPA; improve the knowledge seeking culture of the Gambian business community through public education; increase GIEPA's responsiveness to business community; establish The Gambia Competitiveness Forum as a platform for public private sector dialogue.

Activity 1.3: Prevention of Money Laundering and Illicit Financial Flows

Minister Sanneh indicated that the fund through the Governance Trust Fund supported the creation of a fully independent Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

He added; "Expert has been recruited to assist with the drafting of operational manual/guidelines for the FIU, to conduct training for FIU staff, reporting entities and other stakeholder institutions. National workshops have been organized to validate the draft guidelines and to engage in national sensitization. Capacity building has been provided to FIU staff for the analysis of suspicious transaction. The bank's support is solicited to complement the activities already undertaken".

The aim of the project, he went on was to improve access to safe drinking water supply, sanitation in the rural areas from the current level of about 70% to 72% for water supply and from 40% to 44% for sanitation by 2017.

He outlined that the project's main outputs includes new multi-village solar powered water supply systems; rehabilitation and upgrade of simple water systems into multi-village solar powered systems; improved sanitation facilities for schools, rural sector centers and public places; institutional strengthening for government departments on the project; and community education in sanitation and personal hygiene.