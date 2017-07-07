Gambia: 'Investing in Youths Is Key to Enhancing Agricultural Productivity'

The minister of Youth and Sports has underscored that investing in young people living in the rural areas is key to enhancing agricultural productivity and food security, thereby boosting rural economies and reducing rural-urban drift.

Henry Gomez was speaking recently during the graduation of 2nd and 3rd batches of The Songhai Gambia Initiative at a ceremony held at Chamen village, North Bank Region.

He acknowledged that the government of The Gambia under the leadership of President Adama Barrow has recognised the role of young in the rapid socio-economic development of the country.

Minister Gomez indicated that the rapidly rising population of young people in The Gambia poses development challenges, but can also be transformed into an opportunity for effective contribution to national development.

"Without the relevant investment in youth to realise their full potentials, young people can easily be exposed to vices such as forced migration, radicalisation and violence extremism".

He called on the graduating class to always practice passion and commitment that they have demonstrated during the course of their training, positing that they should remain as signing examples anywhere they may find themselves.

He acknowledged that young people have enormous potentials for innovation and risk-taking that is often at the core of growth and development in rural areas, particularly in smallholder agriculture.

The Gambia Songhai Initiative, he went on, is implemented based on the Songhai model, an innovative institution with components to develop a functional agricultural system that is functional through mother farm and to inculcate agro-entrepreneurs and promotes services to leverage them, thus creating a spread effect by building a critical mass of successful young entrepreneurs throughout the country.

Speaking on behalf of the project technical team, Jude Nwachukwu, congratulated the graduating class for their dedication, commitment and hardwork throughout their training.

Other speakers include, Nessie Golakei-Goold, of the UN System in The Gambia.