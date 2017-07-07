Gambia: Featuring St - One of Gambia's Finest Sensations

Sanna Singhateh in the late 80's in Pipeline, ST as widely known by his moniker without doubt is one of The Gambia's phenomenal and dramatic sensations at the moment.

He started his music journey way back in 2006 in Brikama and went on to release his first recorded single called "Who is ST" in the same year.

A former student of Nustrat Senior Secondary School, ST was named after of his late grandfather. 'Aling Domoo', 'Adiata Nteleye', 'Suma Haftan,' 'Njunku' and 'Brix Boy Swagin' among others are probably some of the hit tunes that come to mind whenever his name is mentioned.

At his young age he grasped the feelings of Rap music by listening to renowned legends like Tupac Shakur, BIG, NAS as influenced by one of his elder brothers. It was in his junior years at school when he started recording his first lyrics, but due to strict parental restrictions, ST as a high school teenager then had to pause and focus on his school works. During this period, he developed more skills by writing lyrics for friends instead of rapping for himself.

Soon after completing high school, Da Gambian Dream as he was fondly called had streams of records spinning on radio stations all over the Greater Banjul, West Coast Region and beyond. His motivation to continue rapping was greatly influenced by rap lovers all around the world especially Gambians. On the other hand it was not a pleasant situation for the youngster before he gained freedom to Rap or sing. In January of 2010, he dropped his first local mix tape "Ga On Fire" alongside P-Mack & Benjamin. The great benefits that the mix-tape brought along were huge; even though it was for him to assess his musical prowess on his path to stardom. The feedback and critiques were so impressive.

By May 2010, two follow-up singles namely 'Dara Du Doi' and 'Adiata Nteleye' gave him public approval as an afromanding star to watch. Few months later precisely in August of 2010, he released his first music video 'Adiata Nteleye' which was fairly played on the State TV.

Soon another released titled; 'Dara Du Doi' followed in the late 2011 and also did better than the previous one, as both are fans' favorites on GRTS and on YouTube.

Despite the release of hit songs like "Haftan" and Briks Boy Swagin", ST also made a breakthrough when another hit masterpiece-'Njunku' video landed in the late 2012. The video went viral on both Facebook and Twitter. With this video the rising star consolidated the gains and even went on to receive an award for the video by an online Gambian music page, GMP Music Awards as the most popular video on their page.

By March 2013 his debut album 'Distinction' was ready and the album featured other renowned Gambian artistes like Benjamin, Manding Morry, Nenneh Suso and Sambu Da Unstoppable. A hit single "Musole" featuring Sambu Da Unstoppable was among the most played songs on the airwaves at the time. However, the track 'Distinction' featuring Benjamin was a promotional single as well but it got less radio plays than 'Musole' due to a controversy attached to a punchline by DJ's, promoters and some fans.

Notwithstanding, the 'Distinction' song promoted itself to a point that its lyrics were not new to any kid in The Gambia. The album did pretty well relative to The Gambian music's sales history. The album was great and it was amazing to see the youngster's Facebook page flooded with pictures of his album from fans all around the world. It was from there that the Brikama Boyo believes his album could do more than it did sales-wise.

In 2013 at the Open Mic Festival, ST treated the crowd to a scintillating performance with no shirt on free-styling hit songs like "Aling Domo" and lacing it with Distinction lyrics and some new lines. This according to many was the high point of that event in that year. With that performance being the talk of the town, ST quickly recorded a banger titled 'AlingDomo' which was released in early March of 2014. This song undoubtedly was later considered as the biggest song of the generation from this young Brikama based artiste. The superb album was launched at the Brikama Mini Stadium (Box-bar) and still remains ST's most attended show up to date and among the most widely attended events in the country.

"Aling Domo" was also received well in the Southern Senegalese Province of Cassamance as the star is well-known in the region. The release of this single soon fostered numerous bookings as the artiste even garnered more fans beyond borders.

Another exceptional single titled 'Respecko' was released sometime in mid-December 2014 and this single is well honored by the fans and some even believe it's better than the previous one. But that claim will always remain the ground for debate. However, the most thrilled crowd would not get nothing more than 'Aling Domo' and 'Respecko' performed together by an energetic young talent like ST. With this two great singles running hand-in-hand, ST's bookings have catapulted him to another threshold.

He is currently busy with his long list of contract bookings while quietly working on his upcoming album, which is due for release sometime soon"Aling Domo" was also received well in the Southern Senegalese Province of Cassamance as the star is well-known in the region. The release of this single soon fostered numerous bookings as the artiste even garnered more fans beyond borders.

Another exceptional single titled 'Respecko' was released sometime in mid-December 2014 and this single is well honored by the fans and some even believe it's better than the previous one. But that claim will always remain the ground for debate. However, the most thrilled crowd would not get nothing more than 'Aling Domo' and 'Respecko' performed together by an energetic young talent like ST. With this two great singles running hand-in-hand, ST's bookings have catapulted him to another threshold.