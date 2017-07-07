South African Government On International Criminal Court Ruling Over Omar Al-Bashir Arrest

press release

The South African government has taken note of the ruling today, 06 July 2017, by the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court relating to the travel by the Sudanese President, His Excellency Omar al-Bashir, to the African Union Summit hosted in South Africa in June 2015.

The Government notes in particular that the ICC has decided not to refer the matter to the Assembly of State Parties and the United Nations Security Council.

The Government will study the ruling and its implications and seek legal opinion on available options. In the meantime, South Africa reiterates its total commitment to the principles of international justice.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation