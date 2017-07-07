6 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South African Government On International Criminal Court Ruling Over Omar Al-Bashir Arrest

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The South African government has taken note of the ruling today, 06 July 2017, by the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court relating to the travel by the Sudanese President, His Excellency Omar al-Bashir, to the African Union Summit hosted in South Africa in June 2015.

The Government notes in particular that the ICC has decided not to refer the matter to the Assembly of State Parties and the United Nations Security Council.

The Government will study the ruling and its implications and seek legal opinion on available options. In the meantime, South Africa reiterates its total commitment to the principles of international justice.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

ANC Abusing Parliament to Defend Its Indefensible Al Bashir Actions

The DA is appalled by how official Parliament communication is being abused in an attempt to mitigate the negative… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.