Kenya: Protests in Nyeri Over IEBC's Move to Bar Thuo Mathenge

Hundreds of residents have protested in the streets on Nyeri and Karatina towns over IEBC's move to bar billionaire Thuo Mathenge from contesting for the governor's seat.

The protesters, while waving placards, twigs and blowing vuvuzelas, stormed the electoral agency's offices in Nyeri Town demanding audience with the county elections manager Aluisia Kanini.

However, armed Administration Police officers blocked them from accessing the offices which are at Advocates Plaza.

Efforts by Ms Kanini to convince them that the matter was in court fell on deaf ears as the protestors continued shouting.

They said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission was not sincere by striking Mr Mathenge's name from the list of candidates over questionable academic papers.

ACADEMICS

"There are politicians with questionable academic credentials and who have pending cases in court but IEBC cannot touch them," said Peter Gitahi, one of the protesters.

"Why are they determined to block only Mr Mathenge while all the rest have been allowed to vie or are they untouchables? They should let the voters decide at the ballot," Mr Gitahi added.

The protesters demanded the immediate reinstatement of Mr Mathenge's name in the candidates' list while threatening to campaign against President Kenyatta's re-election if the politician's name will not be on the ballot.

FRUSTRATE MATHENGE

John Githaga, another protester, claimed that there are politicians working with the electoral agency to frustrate Mr Mathenge's bid.

He said they will urge Mr Mathenge's supporters to boycott the coming elections.

In Karatina Town, the protesters marched in the streets chanting "no Thuo, no voting, Thuo our governor our choice".

Traffic flow along the Nyeri-Karatina highway was interrupted after they blocked the road.

They accused Mr Mathenge's opponents of having instigated his disqualification.

In a Kenya gazette notice filed by the electoral agency, Mr Mathenge's name was omitted on grounds that he does not meet the constitutional education threshold set for governor aspirants.