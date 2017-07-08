President Paul Kagame has called on leaders to get closer to the grassroots populations to better understand them and address their issues.

The President was speaking while officiating at the swearing-in ceremony of MP Winfrida Niyitegeka and Odette Yankurije, the new Deputy Ombudsman in charge of preventing and fighting injustice.

Niyitegeka replaces MP Françoise Mukayisenga, who recently passed away.

The ceremony was attended by senior government and public officials as well as members of both chambers of parliament.

Kagame called on all the leaders to use the election period to visit the grassroots populations, listen to them and craft ways of helping them solve challenges.

"This is an opportunity to meet citizens, listen to their challenges and work together to provide solutions," the President said, adding that these interactions should serve to strengthen social welfare for citizens and improving the well-being.

Kagame pointed out that while Rwanda wishes to develop at an even faster rate, it must be done inclusively without leaving anyone behind.