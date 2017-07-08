8 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: No Citizen Will Be Left Behind, Says Kagame

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nasra Bishumba

President Paul Kagame has called on leaders to get closer to the grassroots populations to better understand them and address their issues.

The President was speaking while officiating at the swearing-in ceremony of MP Winfrida Niyitegeka and Odette Yankurije, the new Deputy Ombudsman in charge of preventing and fighting injustice.

Niyitegeka replaces MP Françoise Mukayisenga, who recently passed away.

The ceremony was attended by senior government and public officials as well as members of both chambers of parliament.

Kagame called on all the leaders to use the election period to visit the grassroots populations, listen to them and craft ways of helping them solve challenges.

"This is an opportunity to meet citizens, listen to their challenges and work together to provide solutions," the President said, adding that these interactions should serve to strengthen social welfare for citizens and improving the well-being.

Kagame pointed out that while Rwanda wishes to develop at an even faster rate, it must be done inclusively without leaving anyone behind.

Rwanda

Tracing the Origin and Evolution of Tour Du Rwanda

But what exactly is the origin of Tour du Rwanda? Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.