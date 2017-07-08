7 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Presidential Candidates Pledge to Preach Peace

By John Ngirachu

Three of the eight presidential candidates on Friday joined evangelists at Uhuru Park in Nairobi and promised to preach peace to their supporters ahead of the General Election as the other five skipped the event.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Prof Michael Wainaina and Ekuru Aukot attended the prayer service organised by the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya under the leadership of Bishop Mark Kariuki.

Nasa's Raila Odinga and independent candidates Cyrus Jirongo, Jeff Kaluyu, Abduba Dida and Joe Nyagah skipped the event.

PRAYERS

Mr Odinga, instead, attended prayers at the coalition's offices and then headed for a rally at Kamukunji Grounds to celebrate Saba Saba.

Mr Kariuki said other meetings are being organised and will take place at the same venue, one of them by the Inter-Religious Council, on July 22 and 28.

On Saturday, women dressed in white will gather at the historic grounds for more prayers.

"What we are doing is to saturate the nation with prayer. We want to saturate the nation with prayer because it is prayer that can save this nation," Bishop Kariuki said.

UNITY

He said it was important that all the candidates make the public commitment.

"We believe in the power of the word. What they have read here is an indication of the heart.

"Since they have read, each one of them individually, let us stand with that. We expected all of them to come and do the same," he said.

"The absence of the other leaders does not necessarily mean that they are not committed to this," he added.

ACCEPT LOSS

He asked leaders who lose in the polls to seek redress in the courts and refrain from inciting the public to engage in violence.

"We have a free Judiciary, so we urge them to go to the courts. Let the issues be handled legally, not by throwing stones. We are a nation with a Constitution and it's ours, so let's follow it," he said.

