7 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Presidential Debate Moved to July 24

The first presidential debate has been moved from July 10 to July 24.

While welcoming a court's decision to dismiss a case seeking to stop the debate, the Steering Committee on the Presidential Debates stated that it will engage various campaign teams to set up briefing sessions on the format and other logistical details.

"The running mates' debate, which was slated for the 17th of July, will progress as scheduled," a statement by the committee's Chairman Wachira Waruru read.

The committee had planned to hold two presidential debates on July 10 and July 24.

Alliance for Real Change presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida had moved to court to stop the two presidential debates.

Judge John Mativo on Friday ruled that Mr Dida's petition to stop the media events had no merit.

