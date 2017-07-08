7 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: High Court Strikes Out Presidential Ballots Tender

The High Court has ordered the electoral commission to advertise new tender for printing presidential poll ballots.

However, Dubai-based Al Ghurair company will proceed with the printing of ballots for other races, judges Joel Ngugi, John Mativo and George Odunga said on Friday.

In their judgement, the judges faulted IEBC for failing to consult all candidates in the August poll before awarding the Sh2.5-billion tender to Al Ghurair.

The commission also did a shoddy job on public participation as required in law, the judges said.

The judgement is a big victory for the National Super Alliance (Nasa) and its candidate Raila Odinga who had opposed the tender award, arguing that its favoured Uhuru Kenyatta, his arch-rival in the August 8 polls.

More follows.

