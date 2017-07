press release

It is with deep sorrow and shock that we announce the sudden passing on of Interior CS Retired General Joseph Nkaissery.

Gen. Nkaissery passed on at Karen Hospital in Nairobi a few hours after being admitted for a check-up.

The country to be updated as more information becomes available.

Joseph Kinyua

Chief of Staff and Head of the Public Service

STATE HOUSE

8 JULY 2017