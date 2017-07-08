7 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Presidential Debates to Take Place On One Day

By Maureen Kakah

The running mates debate will now be the first one to be held, on July 17, while the one for presidential candidates will take place on July 24.

The changes were made Friday by the Presidential Debates Steering Committee.

"The running mates' debate, which was slated for the 17th of July, will progress as scheduled," a statement by the committee's Chairman Wachira Waruru read.

This means all the presidential candidates will be featured on one day, not two, as earlier planned.

The alterations came shortly after the High Court delivered its verdict in a case in which Alliance for Real Change presidential candidate Mohammed Abduba Dida last week sued Debate Media Ltd and the Media Council of Kenya over the categorisation of those seeking the top seat in the August 8 polls.

Despite the rescheduling of the dates, the debates will go on in their earlier format as per the verdict delivered by Justice John Mativo, who ruled that there is no discrimination in the manner in which they are planned to be conducted.

According to the judge, differentiation is permissible if it does not constitute unfair discrimination.

"It is not every differentiation that amounts to discrimination," he said.

